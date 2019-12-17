Andrew Thomas entering draft, won’t play Sugar Bowl

Getty Images

Mock drafts have had offensive tackle Andrew Thomas pencilled in as a top 2020 draft pick for some time, but Thomas didn’t officially throw his hat into the ring until Tuesday.

Thomas announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft with a Twitter post. He also announced that he won’t be playing for Georgia when they take on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on January 1.

Thomas has been playing left tackle for the Bulldogs since Isaiah Wynn left as a Patriots first-round pick in 2018 and also started every game at right tackle in 2017 while Wynn was still in Athens.

His play over the last two seasons makes it likely that Thomas will join Wynn as a first-round pick. With Walker Little heading back to Stanford, it wouldn’t be a great surprise if Thomas winds up as the first offensive lineman off the board come April.