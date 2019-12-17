Anthony Lynn on 2020 QB plans: I don’t have time to think about the future

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers contemplated the possibility that he might be playing his final two games with the Chargers after last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and said there was “uncertainty” because the decision about 2020 wasn’t one he can make on his own.

Rivers doesn’t have a contract for 2020 and the Chargers will have to decide whether to continue with their longtime starter or change courses after a year that will end with Rivers turning the ball over at least 21 times. On Monday, head coach Anthony Lynn said that those difficulties haven’t all been about the quarterback, but “you gotta be more careful with the football, just period.”

Lynn didn’t want to speculate about what the team is going to do after the season.

“My future is right now and this Sunday,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t have time to think about the future. I hope his concentration and focus is on the present as well.”

Lynn said that Rivers will remain the team’s starting quarterback for this week’s game against the Raiders and we’ll see if Rivers can put together an encouraging performance to close out a down season.