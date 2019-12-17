Are Browns headed for a coaching change?

As Sunday Splash! reports go, it was more of a mangled tree stump dumped into the shallow end of a wading pool. And, after Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Cardinals, it quite possibly sets the table for the very outcome against which it was pushing back.

“[A]s of right now, barring a horrific collapse or circumstance to end the season, it appears the Browns will be moving forward with [Freddie] Kitchens,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media wrote.

“Appears” gives the report plenty of wiggle room from the get go. “Barring a horrific collapse or circumstance” does even more of the same, with horror residing squarely in the eye of the beholder.

So does Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, a team that had lost six in a row, help or hurt Kitchens? It definitely doesn’t help.

Beyond the sideline spat between Kitchens and receiver Jarvis Landry, Mike Silver of NFL Media reported (citing two unnamed sources) that multiple Browns players yelled “come get me” to the Cardinals after the game, with the message being that the Browns players prefer playing for the Cardinals. One of the players, per the report, was Landry.

It’s one thing for Browns players to pine for a place like the Patriots. But Arizona? The worst team in the league a year ago? That’s a slap in the face.

Then there are the comments from Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who openly questioned the team’s effort and desire in the first half of the game. Hunt also questioned the players’ effort throughout the game.

Relative to the history of the resurrected Browns during their 20 years in Cleveland, recent events are far from the worst that has happened to the organization. But it’s precisely the kind of thing that fits within the clear exception to a half-hearted vote of confidence that, frankly, feels like the product of a direct request from Kitchens for some sort of clarity regarding his status.

28 responses to “Are Browns headed for a coaching change?

  2. Getting drafted or traded or ending up playing for them can never be bragging rights for any player.
    Can’t blame any of them for wanting to leave.

  4. They’ve won 4 out of 6 and defense is completely decimated. If they were going to make a change it probably would have happened earlier in the season.

  6. The Browns sneeded to spend a decade being awful to accumulate the draft picks and cap carry over that allowed them to assemble all this talent.

    Then they handed it to Freddie Kitchens.

  10. well Hue somehow kept his job after 0-16, so big Freddie probably not packing his bags yet. But if the Browns mail it in again like last Sunday, then all means can him. McCarthy in 2020

  12. Kitchens has to be on the red hot seat if they have not decided on replacing him.

    There are injuries, but every team is dealing with that. Being prepared, out scheming opposing team, minimizing controversy, and effort should be be the issues. Unfortunately, those issues do exist. Next….

  13. Kitchens has to be on the red hot seat if they have not decided on replacing him.

    There are injuries, but every team is dealing with that. Being prepared, out scheming opposing team, minimizing controversy, and effort should not be issues. Unfortunately, those issues do exist. Next….

  14. Used to be the Browns changed QBs every year now it is coaches. I don’t necessarily think Kitchens is the guy, but they need to find someone they can stick with. Teams need stability to be successful.

  15. I can think of no better collection of malcontents, divas and underperformers then this current roster and coaching staff of the Browns, that deserves to be kept together for next season. Let them all stay locked in the dungeon aka, circular firing squad they’ve created, bickering, criticizing each other and ensuring an even worse record for the Browns next season.

    Oh…and get Hard Knocks in there for some real pre-season entertainment!

  16. This must be the “Hype” Mayfield was bragging about before the season. In fairness to Kitchens though, (And I do think he is in over his head) OBJ and Landry are clowns that do this wherever they are. Landry caught 400 passes in his 4 years in Miami and still complained. Not about not winning, but not getting the ball enough. I told my buddy who is a Browns fan that this would happen if the team struggled and these two weren’t putting up the numbers they wanted to.. He said there was no way because OBJ and Landry were college teammates and were happy to work together… LOL… This team is a mess. I keep hearing McCarthy. You think he will handle the locker room any better than “Heat In the” Kitchens?

  18. vancouversportsbro says:
    December 17, 2019 at 6:31 pm
    Worst coaching hire in the NFL in the last twenty years. Up there with Jim Tomsula of the 49ers. If this guy walks into a room, you think he’s head coaching material? Seriously?
    —————————————————————————————-
    Cam Cameron was 100 times a worse hire…

  19. Mr. Florio, would love to hear your take on what John Dorsey’s part is in the dysfunction of the Browns.
    Thanks, an upset Browns fan

  20. Dorsey should go for drafting Mayfield ahead of Jackson, Allen and Darnold. A mistake that will haunt the Browns for years.

  24. So just for grins, think about how this would go down.

    What if the Browns offered Kaepernick the starting QB job?

  25. As soon as the season ends I would have Ron Rivera on speed dial to come in and restore the order on that team.

  28. How come Kitchens gets all the heat? How about John Dorsey? 18 months ago he was being praised for all the talent he was accumulating, which led to all of the premature hype. Seems like he’s quietly receded into the background and let ole Freddie take all the blame.

