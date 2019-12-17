Battle for the second pick in 2020 NFL Draft on tap

Getty Images

There’s a big showdown this week in the NFC East.

Well, I guess for the division title between the Eagles and Cowboys if that’s your thing. But also for the best shot at the second pick in next year’s draft, when Washington and the Giants square off at FedEx Field.

If the season ended today, the Bengals (1-13) would still hold the top spot in next year’s selection order. Also, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the NFL season end the Tuesday after Week 15?”

But the titanic struggle behind them will be settled on the field as two of the 3-11 teams meet.

As it stands now, the Giants would be second, followed by the Dolphins (3-11), and then Washington, based on strength of schedule tiebreakers.

The 3-10-1 Lions, losers of seven straight, are in the fifth spot at the moment but gaining steam.

The Cardinals (4-9-1) remain in the sixth position, followed by the Jets (5-9), Jaguars (5-9), Chargers (5-9), and Broncos (5-9).

A pair of NFC South teams are also making moves just outside the top 10, as the Panthers have used their six-game losing streak to get to the 11th spot, while the Falcons have won two in a row and four of their last six to “fall” to 12th.