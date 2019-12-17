Broncos safety Kareem Jackson suspended two games

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 17, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
Kareem Jackson‘s season is over.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos safety has been suspended for the final two games of the regular season.

The punishment stems from a September DUI arrest which hadn’t previously been reported, and he waived his appeal. That allows him to serve out the punishment for a couple of weeks in which his team has been eliminated and start with a clean slate next year.

“Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19,” the team said in a statement. “He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization.

“There are high standards for personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment.”

The Broncos signed him to a three-year, $33 million deal this offseason, hoping he’d become a big part of the defensive rebuild there.

The veteran defensive back made the switch to safety full time this year (the Texans had tried in the past), and has flourished, and was named AFC defensive player of the week a week ago.

4 responses to “Broncos safety Kareem Jackson suspended two games

  1. WOW

    Another attempted cover up by Denver with Goodell. When will it end with him trying to protect AFC teams?

    If he waived the appeal, why is the NFL suspending him now? Because Denver is officially out of the playoffs?

    Oh, I think so, Roger!

    Roger! Oh Roger! Where are you?

  2. The radio guys were talking about if he has a different legal name, which brought up an interesting point. Why don’t professional athletes pick up professional names so that it’s easier to keep their personal lives separate?

  3. “There are high standards for personal conduct of all members of our organization”

    Umm…not really if the guy was out driving drunk THREE months ago and you just got around now to enforcing the contract terms since the season is over.

  4. daphne49er says:
    December 17, 2019 at 4:30 pm
    “There are high standards for personal conduct of all members of our organization”

    Umm…not really if the guy was out driving drunk THREE months ago and you just got around now to enforcing the contract terms since the season is over.

    Exactly. They covered up another DUI to cheat, basically. Are you telling me if Devin McCourty got nabbed in a DUI, it would never make the news? And, if he waived his appeal, it wouldn’t generate an immediate suspension?

    Of course it would.

