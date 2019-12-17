Bruce Arians expects plenty of passes to running backs with wide receiver injuries

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have been a MASH unit at wide receiver, with wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Scotty Miller all injured at the moment. But Bruce Arians says the offense can make adjustments.

Arians noted that Jameis Winston completed at least one pass to every eligible receiver who suited up in Sunday’s win over the Lions, and Arians said Winston will have to keep making use of the running backs in the passing game.

“I think we’re doing a really good job of finding backs underneath stuff now, not just forcing it down the field – when it’s there take it,” said Arians. “If not, the backs are very capable of making a lot of yards for you. That’s something we have to really look into, who’s available, what to do in this game plan on a short week.”

Arians said he never considers injuries an excuse and thinks Evans and Godwin being out means everyone else needs to step up.

“In the second half, we started using the tight ends and back and stuff – whoever’s available,” said Arians. “Again, for me I thought the coaches did a good job of not asking somebody to do something they can’t do just because Mike or Chris did. Put them in a situation to be successful and I think we did that.”

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Arians appears to be building his type of offense in Tampa Bay. Even if not everyone is healthy.