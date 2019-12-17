Chiefs hope worst of Frank Clark’s illness behind him

Getty Images

The Chiefs were hoping to limit Frank Clark‘s snaps a bit, after he had to see a stomach specialist after losing 12 pounds the week before the Patriots game.

But an injury to a teammate and Clark’s own attitude made that a moot point last week, and he was back to a regular role.

Via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the part-time role of the previous week’s game only annoyed Clark.

“We started off slow with him, but he gets very aggravated with that,” Reid said. “So, you’re better off just letting him get in and go.”

Clark was back to 78 percent of their snaps (46) last week against the Broncos, after just playing 31-of-66 against the Patriots.

Part of that was because Alex Okafor tore his pectoral muscle and is out for the season.

Reid said he hoped the worst of Clark’s stomach issue is behind him, and: “the fact that he played as well as he did yesterday amazed me.”

The Chiefs claimed veteran pass-rusher Terrell Suggs yesterday, adding some cover after they found out about Okafor’s injury as well.