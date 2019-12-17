Chris Godwin not practicing Tuesday

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Lions and head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that the injury “doesn’t look good.”

It’s not looking much better on Tuesday. The Buccaneers are practicing ahead of Saturday’s game against the Texans and Godwin was not on the field for the portion of practice open to the media.

The Bucs have also been without Mike Evans because of a hamstring injury and it wouldn’t be a great surprise if both players are done for the year. Scotty Miller also sat out of Tuesday’s session, so the team is short on able-bodied wideouts at the moment.

Elsewhere on the offense, left tackle Donovan Smith didn’t practice after missing last Sunday’s game with ankle and knee issues.