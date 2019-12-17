Christian McCaffrey needs two big games to break yards from scrimmage record

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is having one of the most productive seasons in NFL history, and if he has two big games over the final two weeks of the season, he can break one of the most impressive records in NFL history.

That record is the most yards from scrimmage in a season, set by Chris Johnson with 2,509 in 2009. McCaffrey has 2,121 yards from scrimmage so far this season, so he needs 388, or 194 a game over the last two games, to tie Johnson’s record.

Can McCaffrey do it? He’ll need two of his best games of the season. McCaffrey had 237 yards from scrimmage in Week Five and 209 yards from scrimmage in Week One, so he’s certainly capable of doing it, but those are his only two games this season in which he managed 194 yards from scrimmage.

That McCaffrey is putting together this kind of season in an otherwise lousy Panthers offense is particularly impressive. Opposing defenses know the ball is going to McCaffrey, and he keeps making things happen. We’ll see what he can make happen over the last two weeks of the season.