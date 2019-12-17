Dante Fowler says he was the subject of over $700,000 in fines from Jaguars

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler confirmed via his Twitter account on Monday that he was the individual subject to over $700,000 in fines from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The funds have since been recouped for Fowler after the NFLPA won a grievance on his behalf. The NFLPA informed players in an email that the union had won a grievance against the Jaguars after the team violated terms of the CBA after attempting to require players to perform offseason rehab at the team’s facility.

“They literally hated me. I got it all back though! Thanks to the NFLPA,” Fowler tweeted.

An arbitrator found that neither the Jaguars nor any other team can require players to rehab or receive other medical treatment at team facilities during voluntary portions of the offseason program. The Jaguars tried to require such attendance and fined Fowler 25 times in total for failure to comply, which led to the grievance.

The Jaguars traded Fowler to the Rams in October 2018.