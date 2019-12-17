Dolphins have no interest in another Josh Rosen audition

Getty Images

Some teams who are out of it are using the final two games of the season to gauge younger players.

The Dolphins will not be among them, at least not at quarterback.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said the team has no plans to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick with former top-10 pick Josh Rosen over the next two weeks.

“We will always do what we feel is in the best interests of this team and play the guy that gives us the best chance to win; we feel that’s Ryan,” Flores said. “It’s [been] that way for the last eight to 10 weeks.”

Asked if they could gather more information about Rosen by putting him in another game, Flores mostly shook that off too.

“You can always get more information, but we have what we have [and that’s] practice reps and the game reps he had and his play for [Arizona] a year ago,” Flores said. “The most important thing is what we see in practice on a weekly basis.”

They gave him a chance early in the year — if you want to call it that — but Rosen didn’t do much with it. He had a touchdown and five interceptions in six appearances. It wasn’t exactly the kind of thing to fill you with confidence, so they went back to the utterly capable Fitzpatrick, who has led them to their current 3-11 record.

Rosen still has two years left on his cheap rookie deal, so he’s at least an affordable backup, if not one they have any apparent confidence in.