Dolphins put Raekwon McMillan on IR, sign Calvin Munson off Pats practice squad

It’s a busy time of year for moves to injured reserve as players set to miss extended time won’t have a chance to return before the season is out.

This year’s list includes Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan. He hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants and the Dolphins moved him off the active roster on Tuesday.

McMillan had 72 tackles while appearing in 13 games this year.

The Dolphins filled his spot by signing linebacker Calvin Munson off of New England’s practice squad. Munson also spent time on the Patriots practice squad in 2018 when Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was in New England.

Munson had 60 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games with the Giants in 2017.