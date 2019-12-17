Frank Reich: Jacoby Brissett’s our QB, still fighting to get better

Getty Images

The Colts slipped out of playoff contention by losing their last four games and quarterback Jacoby Brissett‘s play has also slipped over that period, but the Colts have no interest in taking a look at Chad Kelly in the final two weeks.

That was the response from head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday when he was asked if the team would consider giving Kelly playing time before the end of the regular season.

“Jacoby’s our quarterback,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “We’re still fighting to get better for these next two games and, really, for next year. Jacoby is still a second-year starter.”

Brissett was 18-of-34 for 165 yards in Monday night’s 34-7 loss to the Saints and Reich said they “had a long talk” on Tuesday about the mistakes that Brissett made during the game. That work will continue for a couple more weeks and then the Colts will move on to forming plans for what they hope will be a more fruitful 2020 season.