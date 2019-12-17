Report: Georgia players D’Andre Swift, Isaiah Wilson declare for draft

Getty Images

Left tackle Andrew Thomas wasn’t the only Georgia player to declare for the NFL Draft on Tuesday.

Right tackle Isaiah Wilson and running back D’Andre Swift also are leaving Athens, Seth Emerson of TheAthletic.com reports.

Swift rushed for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns on 195 carries this season, while catching 24 passes for 216 yards and a score.

He finished his three-year career with 2,883 yards on 439 carries, 73 receptions for 666 yards and 25 total touchdowns.

Swift and Thomas are expected to be high picks, while Wilson could follow not too long after.