At a time when traditional helmet manufacturers keep rolling, the new kid on the block is having trouble making ends meet.

Via the New York Times, Vicis informed investors last month that the company is “running out of cash.”

Vicis has designed a helmet that is widely regarded as safer than other helmets. The Vicis Zero1 performed the best of all helmets tested by the NFL and NFL Players Association earlier this year.

But product quality and financial viability are two different concepts. Despite a valuation of $90 million last year, the Times reports that the company will try to sell new shares that value that company at only $5 million.

The company also plans to slash operating costs in half and focus on two helmets: The adult model and a version for children. The company reportedly expects to lose $26 million this year.

Star players like Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes wear a Vicis helmet. The Zero1 has a retail price of $950.

5 responses to “Helmet manufacturer Vicis is running out of cash

  2. Probably great product, but the potential is limited. You invested money in creating a product for a small addressable market and a market that is declining. The helmet market likely can only support5 a limited number of firms. The owners of that business probably should have hired an economist first.

  3. k1dicarus says:
    December 17, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    AB would never wear this helmet, in fact if he had his way he would go leather.
    Based on his behavior, I think he already did go leather.

  4. I’m sure that most of the losses are due to the financial liability policies that they have to purchase in order to cover lawsuits brought by the very players that they are trying to sell their helmets to.

  5. How does the $950 price compare to other helmets approved by the league? On the one hand doesn’t seem like much to protect your brain. On the other if the competition is half that its a problem.

