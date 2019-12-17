Jameis Winston to hold off throwing for a few days

Getty Images

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston was sufficiently well last Sunday to throw for 450 yards for the second week in a row.

So he’s going to save whatever use of his right thumb he has for games.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston said he’d probably go easy on the throwing until later in the week, to accommodate his broken right thumb.

He said it’s not a long-term concern, but there are considerations that make throwing on Wednesday’s an issue.

“I still got to get healthy, try to get as healthy as I can,” Winston said. “So whatever we discuss going into today’s practice, that’s the plan we’ll take.”

The Bucs don’t have playoff possibilities, but Winston does have some individual milestones at stake, as he tries to prove he’s worth keeping next year.