Jonathan Jones out of practice, Julian Edelman limited for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots released their first injury report ahead of their Week 16 game against the Bills and it shows that only one player wasn’t able to work at all on Tuesday.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was sidelined by a groin injury. Jones played 30 defensive snaps for the Patriots in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. He was credited with one tackle in the contest.

Four Patriots were listed as limited participants. Wide receiver Julian Edelman remains on the list with knee and shoulder issues that caused him to be listed as questionable last week. He was limited to two catches for nine yards against Cincinnati.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and defensive lineman Danny Shelton (shoulder) were the other limited participants for the Patriots.