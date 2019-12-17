JuJu Smith-Schuster: My mind’s telling me to play, but have to be cautious

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster raised some hope that he’d be able to return to the lineup in Week 15 when he took part in practice as a full participant last Wednesday.

He left Thursday’s practice early, however, and he was ruled out for the fourth straight game with a knee injury on Friday. Smith-Schuster worked out on the field before the Steelers lost to the Bills and said that the adrenaline of the situation made him feel as if he could play, but “you have to be cautious and take it slow” to avoid making things worse.

“My mind is telling me I want to go out there. My body is telling me I want to go out there, but I don’t want to go out there and mess it up to the point where I’m out for a whole another year because of my knee,” Smith-Schuster said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m taking it slow and playing the game smart.”

Smith-Schuster didn’t say if he expects to practice on Wednesday. If he doesn’t it won’t create much reason for confidence that his absence from the lineup will end against the Jets.