Kliff Kingsbury: Kenyan Drake had “pretty good timing” for four TD game

Getty Images

The drop in David Johnson‘s workload was the subject of most of the attention being paid to the Cardinals backfield in recent weeks, but Kenyan Drake made sure that the focus was on who was actually playing on Sunday.

Drake ran 22 times for 137 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past the Browns in Week 15. The performance was welcomed for the Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted it was also a plus for Drake as he heads into free agency

“I would say that’s a pretty good game for the timing of it,” Kingsbury said, via AZCentral.com. “He’s been waiting to show what he can do and be kind of the focus point of an offense for probably seven years, since Alabama, now. That was nice to see him have a breakout game, if you will.”

Johnson’s $10.2 million salary for next season is guaranteed and that will make for some interesting choices about how to put together the rest of the backfield, especially if Drake should draw serious interest from other teams come March.