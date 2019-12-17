Kwon Alexander could return for the postseason, though it is a “long shot”

Getty Images

49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander tore a pectoral muscle in the Oct. 31 victory over the Cardinals. The 49ers placed him on injured reserve.

His season, though, might not be over.

Alexander appeared on receiver Kendrick Bourne‘s Instagram story catching a pass in coverage drills. Bourne wrote “Kwon said he’s coming back.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked Tuesday about a possible postseason return for Alexander. Shanahan didn’t rule it out but added it’s a “long shot.”

The team will not risk putting Alexander on the field until he is fully healed, having signed him to a four-year, $54 million contract on the first day or free agency.

Cornerbacks K'Waun Williams and Richard Sherman will return to practice today, Shanahan said, but safety Jaquiski Tartt needs more time.