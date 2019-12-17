Lions put Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 17, 2019, 4:15 PM EST
The Lions had been cautious with quarterback Matthew Stafford, but decided to make it official Tuesday.

The team announced that Stafford was going on injured reserve, because of a back injury.

Stafford had been inactive for the last six weeks, and there was little indication he was a possibility to play out the string with a 3-10-1 team.

He was playing exceptionally well before he was diagnosed with broken bones in his back. In eight games, he threw for 2,499 yards, with 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

They’ll continue to start David Blough in their final two games.

On the day they confirmed that coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn would be back next year, this allows them to clear the decks of news in one day.

23 responses to “Lions put Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

  4. With Stafford being much closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and them possibly having a Top 5 draft pick with a strong QB class coming out, they’d be fools not to draft his heir apparent in April.

  6. Still in better shape than the Bears who will probably not win another game this year, and give an even better draft pick to Oakland for Mr. Disappear in Big Games Mack. Have fun with no cap space, terrible coach, Trubustky and no draft picks. We have a failing defensive coach but at least the Lions have a QB.

  8. bassplucker says:
    December 17, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    *********************************************
    Unless his back issue is more serious than they are letting onto I don’t see that happening. Quarterbacks are play much longer than they used to. Heck, he’ll be 32 at the start of next season. I could see him playing 5 more but the window is certainly closing. I see them getting a difference maker on one of the lines.

  9. cinvis says:
    December 17, 2019 at 4:42 pm
    and the Pack officially win the division… maybe next year Vikes teehee

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    Packers will be one and done in playoffs with winning division or not.

  10. Top 5 all time first ballot HOFer…..just has a hard time beating teams with winning records or playoff games. If he just had a decent OL and top WR, a couple decent TEs and a good running back he would have been the GOAT. Oh wait, that’s what Giant fan says say about Eli.

  11. Poor guy. What an arm, what a talent!! Here’s hoping for a full recovery, a better team, and much better luck!!!

  12. Cheap stunt to not put him on IR during week 9 or 10. Fleeced people for ticket sales hoping he would come back.

  13. How ironic that they finally put him on IR after the Lions announced they are bringing the clown show back for another year. Stafford getting hurt has nothing to do with them only having 3 wins. Quinn and Patricia just aren’t very good at their jobs. See previous draft picks.

  15. TrubiskyIsGarbageAndTheBearsShouldHaveDraftedMahommes says:
    December 17, 2019 at 4:43 pm
    —————————————————-

    Ok, whatever you say, Mr. Next Year. By the way Trubisky OWNS the Lions!

  17. red says:
    December 17, 2019 at 4:55 pm
    Stafford – 11 years, 0 playoff wins. This has to be a record.

    **************************************************************
    Stafford gets a lot of grief for that record. However, most years are like this year. He is the only reason the lions are competitive. Take him out of the equation and they are a 1 win team. No running game…ever. No defense (with the exception of 2014). I almost want him to get traded to a winner since he’s inherited a continual dumpster fire.

  19. dino2997 says:
    December 17, 2019 at 5:00 pm
    TrubiskyIsGarbageAndTheBearsShouldHaveDraftedMahommes says:
    December 17, 2019 at 4:43 pm
    —————————————————-

    Ok, whatever you say, Mr. Next Year. By the way Trubisky OWNS the Lions!

    ************************************************************************
    The Lions have had a historically bad defense this year as well as last year. That isn’t something you should hang your hat on. But go ahead, keep on Mr. Miss wide open receivers 75% of the game and play a few series pretty good against bad teams. I thought it was Super Bowl or Bust for the Bears this year. Oh and you still don’t have a kicker from over 40 yards. Next year will just be worse for you not me.

  20. TrubiskyIsGarbageAndTheBearsShouldHaveDraftedMahommes says:
    December 17, 2019 at 4:43 pm
    We might have issues but how many Superbowls have the Lions won. Let me help you out 0 amd counting

