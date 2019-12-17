Lions put Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions had been cautious with quarterback Matthew Stafford, but decided to make it official Tuesday.

The team announced that Stafford was going on injured reserve, because of a back injury.

Stafford had been inactive for the last six weeks, and there was little indication he was a possibility to play out the string with a 3-10-1 team.

He was playing exceptionally well before he was diagnosed with broken bones in his back. In eight games, he threw for 2,499 yards, with 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

They’ll continue to start David Blough in their final two games.

On the day they confirmed that coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn would be back next year, this allows them to clear the decks of news in one day.