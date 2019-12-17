Matt Patricia thinks Lions have foundation of a competitive team

Getty Images

After the Lions fell to 3-9-1 by losing 20-7 to the Vikings in Week 14, head coach Mike Patricia said that he believed the team was better than their record indicated.

The Lions lost again last Sunday and the 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers was their seventh in a row. That makes the argument that the team is better than what the results say a tough sell, so Patricia took a different path to find positives about the way the season has gone on Monday.

Patricia said the team needs better health and has to add some pieces this offseason, but that he thinks the team has set the stage for more on-field success.

“I think those things will build on top of each other from there,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But certainly, from a standpoint of trying to put a good foundation, a solid foundation down of being about something from a team, I would say that we’ve shown at least a foundation of being a tough team, being a competitive team, being a team that won’t quit. [We’re] a team that’s going to go out and compete, and really care about each. I think that’s the start.”

The questions for the Lions heading into the offseason will be whether they agree with Patricia’s read on where the team stands and whether they think that Patricia can turn that foundation into a team that’s actually competitive in 2020.