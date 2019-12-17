Michael Thomas ten receptions shy of Marvin Harrison’s single-season record

Getty Images

On a night when Drew Brees surpassed an Indianapolis Colts legend for the career passing touchdowns title, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took another big step toward breaking another record held by a former Colt.

With 12 catches against Indianapolis on Monday night, Thomas is now just 10 receptions shy of Marvin Harrison’s record of 143 catches in a single season set in 2002. Thomas now has 133 receptions for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns on the year for New Orleans.

Thomas’ season has been quite a bit more efficient than Harrison’s record-setting season in 2002. Thomas has converted receptions on 83.6 percent of passes thrown his way this year. His 133 receptions have come on just 159 total targets. He was 12-for-12 in receptions Monday night against the Colts.

Harrison’s 143 receptions in 2002 came on 205 total targets, which was on 69.8 percent of throws.

Only six times in league history has a receiver caught at least 125 passes in a single season. Thomas has now accomplished that feat in consecutive seasons. Antonio Brown has also managed that feat with 129 receptions in 2014 and 136 receptions in 2015 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Julio Jones is the only other name on that list with 136 receptions in 2015.

Thomas has caught at least five passes in every game he’s played this season. He’s caught at least eight passes in 12 of 14 games played this season. As long as that production continues in the Saints’ final two games against the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, Thomas will be the new record holder by season’s end.