MLS announces Charlotte as 30th team

Getty Images

David Tepper bought himself another football team Tuesday.

This one was cheaper, if not exactly cheap.

MLS just announced Charlotte as its 30th team, with Panthers owner David Tepper becoming the latest NFL owner to buy into the league.

He’s paying a reported entrance fee of at least $300 million (with some estimates up to $325 million), the highest price tag to enter the domestic soccer league.

That’s nothing compared to the $2.2 billion and change he paid (in cash) for the Panthers a year and a half ago, but still a lot for most people.

Commissioner Don Garber thanked Tepper and the local business community and the local politicians for making this deal happen quickly, with Charlotte skipping over a number of cities in the expansion process. It helped that the city forked over $110 million in tourism tax dollars to help Tepper (the richest single owner in two leagues now) refurbish Bank of America Stadium.