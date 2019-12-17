MLS announces Charlotte as 30th team

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 17, 2019, 10:27 AM EST
David Tepper bought himself another football team Tuesday.

This one was cheaper, if not exactly cheap.

MLS just announced Charlotte as its 30th team, with Panthers owner David Tepper becoming the latest NFL owner to buy into the league.

He’s paying a reported entrance fee of at least $300 million (with some estimates up to $325 million), the highest price tag to enter the domestic soccer league.

That’s nothing compared to the $2.2 billion and change he paid (in cash) for the Panthers a year and a half ago, but still a lot for most people.

Commissioner Don Garber thanked Tepper and the local business community and the local politicians for making this deal happen quickly, with Charlotte skipping over a number of cities in the expansion process. It helped that the city forked over $110 million in tourism tax dollars to help Tepper (the richest single owner in two leagues now) refurbish Bank of America Stadium.

  1. It helped that the city forked over $110 million in tourism tax dollars to help Tepper (the richest single owner in two leagues now) refurbish Bank of America Stadium.
    ———–
    This is why the ruling class want you to believe socialism is evil. They don’t want you dipping into their piggy bank. This is how they got to be “elite” in the first place. They s[end your money instead of their own.

  2. Even though the Panthers were a lot more expensive he has far more of a chance to recoup his investment in the Panthers than he does in the MLS which still isn’t profitable.

    The MLS is living off of expansion fees. Soccer isn’t very popular in the United States outside of the World Cup every 4 years.

  5. Having the owner(s) of our NFL team also owning a soccer team has done wonders for us here in Tampa Bay. Good luck with that up there in Charlotte.

  10. rkt4mayor says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:36 am
    —————————-

    Ya, maybe if this was 1994.

    Dude, i get it you dont like soccer, but please stop saying irrelevant things. the sport has been booming for 25 years in this country and ratings back that.there is a reason the networks are paying ridiculous amounts to show the top leagues from around the world.

  11. “Taxpayers money should not be used to fund billionaire owners stadiums under no circumstances.”
    _______________

    The usual uninformed complaint about public stadium funding.

    Stadiums are used by many more people other than billionaire owners. An up to date stadium draws top flight concerts and other events. Main line acts will not come to inadequate stadiums. A first class stadium is a huge benefit to the entire community.

  12. “Dude, i get it you dont like soccer, but please stop saying irrelevant things. the sport has been booming for 25 years in this country and ratings back that.there is a reason the networks are paying ridiculous amounts to show the top leagues from around the world.”
    ______________

    These people have no clue about the popularity and relevance of soccer. They lack the sophistication to understand the game.

  13. “Booming for 25 years”. Booming is a relative term. MLS viewership is up probably at least two or three fold since its beginning at that can be considered booming. But what it’s up to is 258,000 television viewers per game. The NFL has 10,000,000+ viewers per game.

  14. Networks aren’t paying ridiculous amounts of money for MLS. They are paying a pittance and it is exactly the cheap filler programming they crave.

    Heck they probably spent more money trying to convince us we like it than for the games themselves.

  15. Dude, i get it you dont like soccer, but please stop saying irrelevant things. the sport has been booming for 25 years in this country and ratings back that.there is a reason the networks are paying ridiculous amounts to show the top leagues from around the world.
    ———————————-
    Yes, because anything passing as “sports” is getting big rights fees these days due to the perception they are DVR proof. WWE of all things got a huge TV rights deal from Fox because of this.

    Soccers not as low on the totem pole as it was in 94 but it also nowhere near as popular by and large in the USA as the other major sports we know.

  17. December 17, 2019 at 10:47 am

    * * * * * * * * * * * * *

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t own the Rowdies, the Rays own the Rowdies.
    One is a baseball team, the other is a football team.

