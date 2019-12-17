Nick Bosa hasn’t broken down or been worn down by increased workload

Getty Images

49ers rookie pass rusher Nick Bosa has played 91.1 percent of the team’s defensive snaps over the past three games after playing 67.9 percent in the first 11 games.

He has held up just fine.

“I love it,” Bosa said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “In college, I rotated a lot, and it frustrated me being out on important plays of the game. Now I get be an important part of the defense at all times, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Bosa made three tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits in playing 63 of 66 snaps in the loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Bosa is playing more than the 49ers would like because of injuries on the defensive line, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh acknowledged last week. Dee Ford has played only four snaps the past four games because of a hamstring injury.

“I definitely don’t pace myself,” Bosa said. “Maybe I need to learn how to. I just go hard every play. It may end up biting me at the end.”

Bosa’s injury history was a concern before the draft and after he was drafted second overall.

He played only three games last season at Ohio State because of core muscle injury. Bosa missed most of the offseason with a hamstring injury and a high ankle sprain kept him out of the preseason.

But Bosa has playing every game this season, seeing action on 75 percent of the defensive snaps overall. Arik Armstead has played the same number of snaps — 665 — that Bosa has.