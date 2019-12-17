Pro Bowl quarterbacks have old guard in NFC, youngsters in AFC

Getty Images

The Pro Bowl rosters include six quarterbacks, three for the NFC and three for the AFC. In the NFC, it’s a trio of old-timers. In the AFC, the kids have taken over.

The NFC quarterbacks are Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who made the team over guys like Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott despite missing five games due to a thumb injury.

In the AFC, the quarterbacks all have fewer than three years of experience: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mahomes made the roster despite missing nearly three full games with a knee injury.

The roster surely will change by the time the game is played, due either to teams making it to the Super Bowl or injury or “injury.” But these are the six quarterbacks who have made it to the original rosters.