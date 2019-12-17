Saints place defensive back Saquan Hampton on injured reserve

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints placed defensive back Saquan Hampton on injured reserve on Tuesday to free up a roster spot for the addition of Janoris Jenkins off waivers from the New York Giants.

Hampton, a sixth-round pick this spring out of Rutgers, appeared in five games for the Saints this season with one tackle coming against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Jenkins was released by the Giants on Friday with the Saints being awarded his rights on waivers officially on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle T.Y. McGill also cleared waivers after being released by the Saints on Monday.