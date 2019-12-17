Seahawks work out Robert Turbin, Alfred Blue

Getty Images

The Seahawks need depth at running back with Rashaad Penny now on injured reserve.

They obviously are looking for help to go with Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer, having worked out veterans Robert Turbin and Alfred Blue on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Turbin, 30, has not played this season, and he appeared in only two games last season and six in 2017.

He was with the Seahawks for three seasons after they made him a fourth-round choice in 2012.

Blue, 28, has not played this season either but appeared in all 16 games for the Texans last season.

Houston made him sixth-round pick in 2014, and Blue played 72 games, starting 16, in his time there.