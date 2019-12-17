Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to name a starting quarterback for Week 16 after his team’s loss to the Bills last Sunday night, but he made his choice public on Tuesday.

Tomlin said that Devlin Hodges will make the start against the Jets on Sunday. It will be the fourth straight start for Hodges since the team opted to bench Mason Rudolph.

When Tomlin made that switch, he said his expectation was that Hodges would not kill the Steelers with his play. That was the case in wins over the Browns and Cardinals, but his four interceptions against the Bills would probably qualify as the opposite of what Tomlin was hoping to see from the rookie.

He’ll get a chance to rebound against the Jets, but one would imagine that the leash won’t be too long given the importance of a win this weekend to Pittsburgh’s hopes of landing a playoff berth.

21 responses to "Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges"

  2. Bad decision. We’ve seen all the game Hodges has. We haven’t scratched the surface with Mason Rudolph.

  5. I think you mean “Steelers are STUCK With Delvin Hodges.” Rudolph is only good for getting loopy and starting brawls.

  6. harryshavik says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:32 pm
    A QB named Duck who throws ducks — even the Browns think that’s funny.
    =======================================================================

    Yeah, that’s almost as funny as having a first overall quarterback and “franchise savior” play some of the worst football in the league and keep you out of the playoffs when their offense has twice the talent that Pittsburgh has.

  7. I for one am a huge fan of this… Only way Hodges learns is PLAYING.. People are damning him like he was a top 10 QB bust… the kid is undrafted and defeating the odds of even being int he NFL… he was a WIDE OPEN James Washington away from being a hero.. the kid is going to be fine…

  8. harryshavik says:
    A QB named Duck who throws ducks — even the Browns think that’s funny.
    ==

    After watching their own pathetic clown show this season, ANY Cleveland Browns fan that laughs at ANY other team is at best deflecting, at worst delusional.
    You just got punked by the Arizona Cardinals. Stay in your lane.

  11. If the offensive line was more consistent and able to maintain a running game, I’d choose Rudolph and his more conservative approach. That is not the case so I’d go with Hodges and hope he makes a couple big plays in the pass game that lead to points. Steelers have had an awesome season. Not many teams could be relevant under these circumstances.

  12. I don’t care who they have at QB, they have to start using the middle of the field, and throw an intermediate distance pass occasionally (not on 3rd and long, either). Why keep making it easier for the opposing defense? They are just sitting on the hashmark to the outside routes, and it isn’t making it an easier on the QB or the running game. Nearly every defender is within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage at the snap. Is Duck the next Brady, highly, highly doubtful, but they aren’t doing him, or anyone else, any favors with the current offensive game plan. IMO

  13. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    I think you mean “Steelers are STUCK With Delvin Hodges.” Rudolph is only good for getting loopy and starting brawls.

    Correct, just like the Browns are STUCK with Baker who is only good for filming commercials. As for Rudolph – I am sorry that big old mean Mason scared little Miles into swinging a helmet.

  15. so yea mason rudolph didnt say anything to myles garrett right. still think that? if tomlin is sticking w hodges after his absolutely abysmal performance then we know the truth.

  16. Hodges is the real deal. Just as good or better than Roethlisberger. Steelers will steamroll their way to the Superbowl with Hodges leading the way.

    Superbowl Prediction: 49ers 9 – Steelers 42

    Book it!

  18. He’s a turnover machine, they need to draft a quarterback next year cause big Ben is done and the two backups are clown shoes

