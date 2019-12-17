Tom Brady to grant Joe Mixon’s Twitter wish

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was, put simply, star-struck.

But even though he was unable to ask Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for a jersey after Sunday’s game, he’s getting one anyway because Brady apparently sees his Twitter messages.

Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way! https://t.co/U2Et9XYgzK — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2019

“I’m gonna send him one, because I saw that last night,” Brady said on WEEI. “That was pretty cool.”

The 42-year-old Brady recalled similar interactions he had as a younger player, allowing him to wax eloquent as one of the old guys now.

“I feel the same way about so many of these young players that inspire me,” Brady said. “I mean, that guy is one of the great running backs in the league. . . .

“I understand kind of how it goes. You see these guys playing on TV and then you meet them, and it’s surreal. I’ve been around Joe Montana and Steve Young and Jerry Rice and Brett Favre, some of the greats, and I feel the same way about them. So, it’s just part of our nature.

“The NFL has a camaraderie, and for as hard as we play and as violent as the game is, there’s a lot of respect that you really find in contact sports, because you realize the level of commitment and dedication that it takes.”

So now, Mixon’s going to have an extra present under the tree, in addition to the esteem of one of the greats.