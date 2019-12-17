Von Miller on Broncos: “I’m tied here. There’s nowhere else for me to go.”

Getty Images

Broncos pass rushing Von Miller made a stir on Sunday with some post-game remarks that created the impression he’s had enough of playing for a team that hasn’t played in the postseason appearance since Super Bowl 50. On Tuesday, he put the toothpaste back in the tube.

Or at least tried to.

“I didn’t mean for it to be like that,” Miller said in the locker room on Tuesday, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. Miller made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Denver.

“I’m tied here,” Miller said. “There’s nowhere else for me to go.”

The reality is that there are 31 other teams, and that his nine-year tenure in Denver doesn’t mean he’s destined to spend the rest of his career there. Especially since he’s under contract for only two more years.

Miller is due to make $17.5 million in 2020, and another $17.5 million in 2021. At some point, he may want to force the issue, converting his remaining years into a retirement deal or forcing a trade to someone who will give him that kind of contract.

Regardless, Von Miller has options. And if he wants to try to get to a new team, nothing stops him from doing so. NFL players have been flexing their muscle far more aggressively on such issues in recent years.

Miller can do the same, without all that much to lose — if he’s willing to incur potential blowback from Broncos fans. At this point, however, it would be hard for many of them to blame him for wanting to move on.