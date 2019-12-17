Week 16 power rankings

Getty Images

1. Ravens (12-2; last week No. 1): They shouldn’t give Lamar Jackson the MVP award; they should name it after him.

2. Saints (11-3; No. 3): Is a third straight heart-crushing playoff exit looming?

3. Seahawks (11-3; No. 4): The only silver lining from the suspension of Josh Gordon is that he really hadn’t done much in five games with the team.

4. 49ers (11-3; No. 2): Saturday night won’t be a playoff game for the 49ers, but with the Rams staring at elimination it will feel like one.

5. Chiefs (10-4; No. 5): With Terrell Suggs on the team, it will become a lot harder to sleep on the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC.

6. Packers (11-3; No. 6): Overlooked when assessing the best teams in the NFC, maybe they shouldn’t be.

7. Patriots (11-3; No. 7): What would Bill Belichick do to slow down Lamar Jackson in the playoffs? Hopefully, we’ll all get to find out.

8. Vikings (10-4; No. 8): Kirk Cousins will have two chances to secure a playoff berth, and he won’t have to do that if the Rams lose to the 49ers.

9. Bills (10-4; No. 12): Wake up, America. The Bills are back.

10. Texans (9-5; No. 13): The Texans have become one of the most consistently inconsistent teams in the league.

11. Titans (8-6; No. 9): Every AFC team that has clinched a playoff berth should be hoping that the Titans won’t make it.

12. Steelers (8-6; No. 10): Duck and cover.

13. Cowboys (7-7; No. 18): The Cowboys are the kid who finally gets straight A’s after several report cards full of D’s, with the vague promise of more D’s to come.

14. Eagles (7-7; No. 16): If the Eagles lose at home to Dallas, they’ll be throwing more than snowballs at Santa.

15. Buccaneers (7-7; No. 15): Jameis Winston is earning that second contract, in Tampa Bay or elsewhere.

16. Rams (8-6; No. 11): With Todd Gurley no longer Todd Gurley, they need a new Todd Gurley.

17. Bears (7-7; No. 14): The band wasn’t on the field; if only Jasper Horsted had seen that Allen Robinson was.

18. Falcons (5-9; No. 24): If they played all the time like they play against the best teams in the conference, they’d be 11-3, too.

19. Browns (6-8; No. 17): 24 years ago today, the Ravens played their last game in Cleveland, as the Browns. In five days, the Ravens will be back. It could get ugly.

20. Broncos (5-9; No. 19): There’s hope for the future, but the present continues to be unacceptable.

21. Jaguars (5-9; No. 26): Will Tom Coughlin be five minutes early for his firing?

22. Raiders (6-8; No. 20): Derek Carr won’t have to worry about being booed off the field for the Raiders’ first home game in Las Vegas.

23. Colts (6-8; No. 21): From 5-2 to 6-8, the lack of Luck has finally caught up with them.

24. Chargers (5-9; No. 22): At least they didn’t blow another close game.

25. Jets (5-9; No. 23): Le’Veon Bell gets a chance to throw a wrench into Pittsburgh’s playoff aspirations.

26. Panthers (5-9; No. 25): From 6-2 to 7-9 a year ago, they’ve gone from 5-3 to 5-9 this year.

27. Cardinals (4-9-1; No. 30): How much more help can the Cardinals get around Kyler Murray in the coming offseason?

28. Washington (3-11; No. 27): If Washington wants to hire Urban Meyer to coach the team, they shouldn’t have let him visit the stadium before taking the job.

29. Lions (3-10-1; No. 28): Empty seats and signs calling for a sale of the team could spark big changes.

30. Giants (3-11; No. 32): Eli Manning goes out on a high note. It’s the only high note of the last three years.

31. Dolphins (3-11; No. 29): A chance to screw up New England’s playoff seeding is the only thing the Dolphins have to play for.

32. Bengals (1-13; No. 31): The team’s receivers got bullied on Sunday. Along with the rest of the team.