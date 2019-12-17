When postseason is included, Brady owns the career records for TDs, yards

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2019, 9:16 AM EST
Saints quarterback Drew Brees is now the NFL’s all-time record holder in career passing touchdowns, and he’s also the all-time record holder in career passing yards. Sort of.

Brees holds the career records because the NFL only counts regular-season statistics toward career totals. But if the NFL also included the postseason, Tom Brady would be the record holder for both touchdowns and yards.

The NFL’s career passing touchdown rankings currently have Brees first with 541, Peyton Manning second with 539, and Brady third with 538. But Brady is the all-time leader in postseason touchdown passes with 73, Manning is fourth with 40, and Brees is sixth with 33. Add postseason and regular season together, and the record looks like this:

Tom Brady 610
Peyton Manning 579
Drew Brees 574

The career passing yardage record currently belongs to Brees with 76,884, followed by Brady with 74,079 and Manning with 71,940. But Brady owns the postseason record with 11,179 passing yards, Manning is second with 7,339, and Brees is seventh with 4,759. So if we add those together, the career totals look like this:

Tom Brady 85,258
Drew Brees 81,643
Peyton Manning 79,279

Brees owns the regular season records, and Brady probably won’t catch him. But to catch Brady for the true career totals, Brees will likely have to play at least one season after Brady retires.

19 responses to “When postseason is included, Brady owns the career records for TDs, yards

  3. This is because for the past, what 15years Tom’s had at least 2 extra games than everyone else, nearly two extra full seasons.

  5. Aaron Rodgers once said playing well in the regular season in order to get to the playoff is to earn your paycheck. Legacy is earned through the post-season. I full agree.

    =====

    Wishing doesn’t always make it so.

  9. takumiuk says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:21 am
    ————

    True… because he is great. Of course earning a bye is also one less game, which he has done most of the time also.

  11. Drew has regular season record which is nice but doesn’t compare to the Legend.

    Brady 611 TD and 6 titles
    Brees 574 TD and 1 title

  12. more fake, made up news. We should all know better by now that news is manufactured and not reported. All based on Agendas.

    johnnycantread says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:25 am
    —————-

    Because a donkey filmed the sideline of the Bungles? lol. No. It’s a feeble attempt to stain the organization, but they will just go on as they always do. If they were doing covert filming of the sideline they could just have a nobody buy a ticket on stubhub and take a camera into the game. There is nothing that could not be filmed from any seat.
    There’s no reason to do it in front of everyone with credentials so everyone knows you are there. What they are saying is obviously the truth. They will get a minor punishment for the idiot breaking the rule and that will be it.

  16. Aaron Rodgers once said playing well in the regular season in order to get to the playoff is to earn your paycheck.
    ——-
    I get paid to practice. I play the games for free.

    Junior Seau on why he practices with passion and conviction.

  17. I doubt either Brady or Brees is too into this records race. They’re about the Ws, not so much the numbers.

  19. bullcharger says:
    December 17, 2019 at 9:38 am
    —————-

    ——-
    The tape was not flattering to the Patriots and neither was “I will just delete it and we can forget it happened”

    There’s not enough there to call it cheating in my book – showing scoreboard down and distance with sideline would have been a different story- but honestly it’s not a nothingburger either. It’s there and they admitted it was wrong. As much as I have enjoyed mocking the Patriot haters over the years this level of negligence deserves the grief that they are getting and can’t be defended.

    Moral of the story: Don’t. Point. The. Camera. At. The. Sidelines. Cmon champs… it’s not that hard.

