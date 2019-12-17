Who would you want next year, Tom Brady or Drew Brees?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 17, 2019, 10:43 AM EST
An intriguing list of quarterbacks will be hitting the market in March, unless they sign new contracts. Two of them are among the best quarterbacks of all time: Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

So which one would you want, if both were to hit the market and to entertain moving to new teams?

We posed that question on Twitter during Tuesday’s PFT Live. So far, it’s a landslide in favor of Brees. But keep in mind that Brees currently enjoys much better offensive weaponry led by receiver Michael Thomas, along with one of the all-time great play designers and play-callers in Sean Payton.

Brees moved nimbly and threw incredibly accurate on Monday night. Whether he’s in the midst of a Ponce de Leon moment or was simply feeling spry last night remains to be seen, but the guy who played on Monday looks like a guy who can keep it going at a high level for another few years.

Of course, Brady possibly would look just as good if playing for the Saints, making the Saints one of the candidates to lure Brady to town, if Brees decides after the current season to call it quits.

Hopefully, neither one will. This truly is a golden age for quarterbacks, with living legends still going strong and a cluster of great young quarterbacks taking over. The longer that lasts, the better off football will be.

50 responses to “Who would you want next year, Tom Brady or Drew Brees?

  6. I’d go Brady.
    A) I’m a Patriots fan so DUH!
    B) Brady can play outside when the weather is horrible. Many QB’s can’t play in bad weather. That includes some of the HOF great QB’s. They struggled to play in bad weather. Bad weather just so happens to also be playoff weather.

  9. Brady just needs some actual targets to throw to besides Julian. If in the off-season they can pick up AJ Green and a true number 1 TE he’d look a lot better. The losses of Gronk with the unexpected losses of Gordon andAB really put them behind the eight ball.
    I’d love Brees as qb of my team but his pulling out wins in the playoffs like Brady can is lacking. Yes that was a terrible call in the Rams game but his chucking and ducking in OT was what cemented their loss.

  18. I’m 20 miles away from Gilette Stadium and have a screen name that shows my clear disdain for Drew Brees and even I can tell you the answer to this question is unequivocally Drew Brees.

  20. Give me Brees for the regular season then dump him like a skanky barn cat for Brady in the postseason. How soon we forget Brady’s comeback against Atlanta and his 505 yards in a losing effort against Philly.

  22. Wait until the season is over. At the end of last season, Brees’s arm looked broken down. I think Tom’s height plus regimen makes his arm more likely to hold up late in the season.

    Also, most QBs look more spry throwing in a dome.

  23. Brees is not Lamar or Deshaun. Brees has not performed well in his last two outings against Belichick. He fared better at home in 2009 when the Saints had their best season and the Patriots their worst.

  24. Based on history? That’s a stupid question.
    ________________________________________________

    Based on history, Brees has statistically been the better QB. Give Brees the Patriots defense and defensive coaching over the years and Brees would have had just as many championships…..

  26. This is exactly the kind of poll and results that will light a fire under Brady. Remember last season? Brady turned it on in the postseason and then repeatedly in interviews credited the public perception that his team “sucked.”

  28. TheCakeIsALie says:

    Brady – the guy looked like he had 10 years left in him when he won the superbowl 10 months ago.
    ————————————–

    It must have been Brady’s 262 YDS, 1 INT, 0 TD stat line that did it for you in the 13 point SB53 win, huh?

  29. Brady won a Super Bowl 10 months ago. Brees won a Super Bowl 10 years ago. I happen to think Brees will get another this year, but until that happens how can you bet against Brady?

  30. Brees has actually improved physically this year. He looks quicker and more agile. He hasn’t taken a sack in something like 3 games. Brady made a similar physical leap somewhere between 2010-2015 (watch tape of him from 2010 then watch last year – he looked better last year).

  31. If you want to talk purely who is the better QB and not who’s consistently had the better team and coaching around them. Brees is definitely the better QB and better athlete in my opinion.

  32. Tom Brady, in the dictionary, his name is used as a synonym for clutch! I believe that Brady is more about the team’s success whereas Brees reminds me of Payton Manning & the desire to throw the 2 yard touchdown pass. I could be perceiving that wrong but it just seems that way to me. A do whatever it takes qb to one that must pass the ball no matter what.

  34. Neither
    Especially Brees, stat chasing
    But being this is the new nfl, where these fraudulent numbers do exist.
    Oh well saints or whoever
    Ride it till the wheels fall off, didn’t forget Brady, he is cheating father time
    But his time is up also

  35. carnegiemellonisafruitstand says: “Brees if the team plays in a climate controlled, perfect environment dome. Brady if the team plays on a real football field in a real stadium.”
    ———————-

    Brees has a higher completion percentage (65.06%) than Brady (63.62%) OUTDOORS… And this along with most of Brees’ outdoor games were at an hostile environment at the opponent’s stadium, whereas Brady was fortunate to compile half his outdoor stats at Gillette Stadium…

  36. Based on history, Brees has statistically been the better QB. Give Brees the Patriots defense and defensive coaching over the years and Brees would have had just as many championships…..
    _______________________________________________________________________________________________

    If you have to base your answer on hypotheticals and what-ifs, the argument is over. Across the board their stats are pretty in line. Brees has a higher completion %, but also has thrown 59 more career INTs than Brady, or 33% more. That’s eye popping.

  37. Brady is breaking in two new TEs who I think are below average and he has had a revolving door at the WR position. How many retreads have come in and out of Foxboro this year? D. Thomas. J. Gordon. A. Brown. He is also breaking in a new rookie WR who only came off PUP two weeks ago and a another retread in Sanu.

    Edelman has also been playing through injury and double coverage.

    Now it does not help that Brady skips his offseason OTAs.

    But you can’t possobly compare this year’s Brady with Brees’ home dome record breaking opportunity primetime performance against the broken down Colts.

  38. Who knows. Brees looks much better game to game, but Brady is the one who finds a way when the chips are down, time and time again.

    So Brees during the regular season, and Brady once the playoffs start. History makes that hard to argue.

  39. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:21 am
    Wait until the season is over. At the end of last season, Brees’s arm looked broken down. I think Tom’s height plus regimen makes his arm more likely to hold up late in the season.
    ———————-

    Late in the season? You realize its week 16 right? And Brees’ arm looked fine last night. Sure he had 5 weeks off, but still. I think Brees had an injury last year that wasn’t disclosed.

  42. HagemeisterPark says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:27 am

    TheCakeIsALie says:

    Brady – the guy looked like he had 10 years left in him when he won the superbowl 10 months ago.
    ————————————–

    It must have been Brady’s 262 YDS, 1 INT, 0 TD stat line that did it for you in the 13 point SB53 win, huh?

    ================

    Well, that’s better than losing to the Rams by 3 points, as the Saints did a couple weeks prior, including the game-killing INT by Brees in overtime.

    Brady has owned the postseason like no QB in history. Sometimes that means stats dominance, sometimes it means just surviving and doing a few key things at the right times. Brees, not so much.

  43. Brady’s averages in a dome aren’t better than Brees’ in a dome. So, that comparison is ridiculous. If i had to choose between the two i’d take Bill Belichik.

  44. Brady looks pretty done to me when I watch him. Breeze look like he was 30 years old last night.

    My answer is Russell Wilson, a nice mix of the two HOFers in one awesome quarterback.

  45. If you have to base your answer on hypotheticals and what-ifs, the argument is over.
    ____________________________________________________

    If you can’t comprehend the meaning of “statistically better”, then there’s definitely no reason to argue….

  48. Who would you take if you needed a game winning drive? Even THIS year I’d take Brady. Over history Brees has had opportunities to either win a game or get his team back into a game (what we call initiating comeback mode). Brady’s success rate here is far better.

    Last night is no example. That was 60 minutes of garbage time.

  49. Of course I would take Brady. Brees is awesome…there’s no doubt about it,but he is a warm weather /dome quarterback. Brady can play in ANY conditions,and play well. This year not included,give me Brady.

