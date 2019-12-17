Who would you want next year, Tom Brady or Drew Brees?

Getty Images

An intriguing list of quarterbacks will be hitting the market in March, unless they sign new contracts. Two of them are among the best quarterbacks of all time: Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

So which one would you want, if both were to hit the market and to entertain moving to new teams?

We posed that question on Twitter during Tuesday’s PFT Live. So far, it’s a landslide in favor of Brees. But keep in mind that Brees currently enjoys much better offensive weaponry led by receiver Michael Thomas, along with one of the all-time great play designers and play-callers in Sean Payton.

Brees moved nimbly and threw incredibly accurate on Monday night. Whether he’s in the midst of a Ponce de Leon moment or was simply feeling spry last night remains to be seen, but the guy who played on Monday looks like a guy who can keep it going at a high level for another few years.

Of course, Brady possibly would look just as good if playing for the Saints, making the Saints one of the candidates to lure Brady to town, if Brees decides after the current season to call it quits.

Hopefully, neither one will. This truly is a golden age for quarterbacks, with living legends still going strong and a cluster of great young quarterbacks taking over. The longer that lasts, the better off football will be.