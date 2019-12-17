Zac Taylor regrets saying wide receivers were bullied by Patriots

Getty Images

When Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met the media after his team’s 34-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, he said that he felt the team’s wide receivers had been bullied by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and other defensive backs.

A day after the game, Taylor revisited those comments and backtracked from that view of how things played out on the field. He said he was “emotional after a game like that” and that he wants the conversation to be about improving technique as the team moves forward.

“It’s a room of good character,” Taylor said, via Cincinnati.com. “It’s important to them. They want to do it the way you want it done. Certainly, I have regret on how phrased it. It will be a candid conversation in a sense. Accountable for what we can do better.”

There’s little that the Bengals can’t do better than they’ve done it in 2019 and Taylor’s charge will be getting the team to improve on those fronts regardless of the language he uses to make it happen.