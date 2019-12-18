A.J. Bouye: Excessive fines don’t happen at any other team

Getty Images

After an NFL arbiter ruled against the Jaguars and before the team fired Tom Coughlin, Jaguars players had their say about fines they received from Coughlin.

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot said he was fined $25,000 for oversleeping and missing a breakfast meeting a day before the Jaguars played the Eagles in London last season. Running back Leonard Fournette confirmed he won a grievance for a $99,000 fine for sitting on the bench in Week 17 last season as an inactive.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye acknowledged a $10,000 fine for skipping a mandatory yoga session.

″I know what work bests for me as a player, and they didn’t want to hear that,″ Bouye said, via John Reid of the Jacksonville Times-Union. ″I remember one time I had an injury, and I got a little work done here, but I wanted to do all my work in my [hometown], and they were kind of getting on me.

″You never really know what you’re going to get fined for until it happens. You’ve got to find a way to appeal it and hope it won’t happen again. I’m just finding out about who got fined all that money. I hate that it happened. People laugh because it doesn’t happen anywhere else. They just laugh at us when it happens.″

The NFLPA won its grievance on behalf of Jaguars players, who were improperly fined by the team, and Bouye said Coughlin’s excessive fines were pointless.

″I look at some of the rookies, especially imagining an undrafted guy who gets fined,″ Bouye said. ″He’s going to get his whole game check taken away. It’s tough like that. I know in 2017 everybody was fined. It was just anything we didn’t agree with.″

Jaguars players no longer have to worry about that, though, after owner Shad Khan fired Coughlin on Wednesday night.