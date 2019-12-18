Adam Gase says Steelers have Minkah Fitzpatrick playing in the right spot

Getty Images

Jets coach Adam Gase and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were together in Miami last season, but things didn’t necessarily go as planned.

Gase got fired as head coach of the Dolphins at the end of the year. Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick last year, got traded to the Steelers this year. Fitzpatrick has played a big role in the Steelers’ turnaround after an ugly 0-3 start, and Gase says what the Steelers have Fitzpatrick doing now is exactly what the Dolphins envisioned when they drafted him.

“He’s playing a different spot. He’s playing the spot he was drafted for,” Gase said.

Gase said that the Dolphins forced Fitzpatrick to play positions outside his comfort zone, and although Fitzpatrick did his best, it’s clear that the Steelers are putting him in a better position.

“We had a lot of injuries, so he had to play nickel and corner, never got to post safety until the end of the year,” Gase said. “They have him in the post, allow him to be aggressive, and he’s done that. The ball finds him.”

Gase will see Fitzpatrick on Sunday when the Jets face the Steelers, and he expects to see the best version of Fitzpatrick he’s seen.