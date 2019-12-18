Andrus Peat returns to practice for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints were without one of their starting guards Wednesday, but they got another one back.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Saints left guard Andrus Peat returned to practice Wednesday.

He was limited, but he’s missed the last five weeks with a broken arm, so it’s a start.

His return would be a boost for the Saints since he’s also their backup left tackle, and left tackle Terron Armstead has had problems of his own lately (he was limited Wednesday with an ankle).

The Saints were without right guard Larry Warford, after he was carted off Monday night with a knee injury.