Andy Reid assured Terrell Suggs he’d be a good fit in K.C.

The Chiefs plucked Terrell Suggs off the waiver wire on Monday despite reports that Suggs might not report to any team other than the Ravens after being dropped by the Cardinals last Friday.

Suggs has reported to the team and head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that there was a conversation between him and Suggs before that happened. Reid said “it wasn’t a recruiting-type situation” and Suggs shed some light on the big question he had for the coach.

“I asked coach ‘I just learned the hard way that a player like me just [doesn’t] fit in anywhere.’ He was like ‘Trust me, you’ll fit in here,'” Suggs said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Suggs had 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles for Arizona. He expects to play for the Chiefs against the Bears on Sunday night, so it shouldn’t be long before we see how well the veteran pass rusher fits into his new team.