Bucs put Mike Evans, Jordan Whitehead on IR

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t play against the Lions in Week 15 because of a hamstring injury and word around Tampa last week was that Evans will not play again this season.

The team made that official on Wednesday by placing Evans on injured reserve. The move comes a day after Scotty Miller was placed on injured reserve and the team is also expected to play without Chris Godwin due to his hamstring injury.

Evans ends the year with 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. Evans has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons and Randy Moss is the only other player in NFL history to pull off that feat.

The Buccaners also placed safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve. Whitehead is also dealing with an injured hamstring.

Wide receiver Spencer Schnell to their active roster a couple of days after signing him to their practice squad. They still have one open roster spot at their disposal.