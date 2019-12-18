Cam Newton: Panthers would have to “ship me off for me to leave”

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to hire a new head coach, and some new help for the front office, and they won’t know for months whether Cam Newton will be able to play for them.

But if Newton has any say in it — and he doesn’t, really — he’ll remain in Charlotte.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers quarterback said during a charity visit last night that his hope was to remain in Charlotte for the final year of his contract. There has been much speculation that the Panthers might trade him, and free up $19 million in cap space as part of a clean start after firing coach Ron Rivera.

While serving meals at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte, one man in the crowd pleaded with him to not leave the team.

“I won’t. They got to ship me off for me to leave,” Newton replied. “In order for me to leave, they got to get rid of me. It’s not up to me.”

That part’s true, the decision will be up to team management and owner David Tepper. But the decision involves a number of layers. First and foremost is his health, after he played just two games this year because of the foot injury that required surgery last week.

But there’s also the matter of that contract, as it would be rare for an MVP-level quarterback to enter a contract year without much long-term financial security.

It will be a complicated choice for Tepper and his staff to make. But Newton has made his feelings known.