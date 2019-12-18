Cardinals sign three, place Kevin Peterson and Tanner Vallejo on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals are playing out the string on a losing season and they’ll use the final two weeks to take a look at a few new players.

The team announced several roster moves on Wednesday, including the addition of three players to their 53-man roster. They signed linebacker Vontarrius Dora from their practice squad, signed cornerback Andre Chachere off of the Panthers’ practice squad and linebacker Keishawn Bierria from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Dora played three games for the Cardinals last year and Bierria played 20 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons. Chachere has never played a regular season game and spent time on the Cardinals’ practice squad earlier this year.

Arizona had one open spot after waiving Terrell Suggs last week. They placed cornerback Kevin Peterson and linebacker Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve to account for the other two spots.