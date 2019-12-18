Dak Prescott has shoulder injury that will limit him today

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ week began with talk of Dak Prescott‘s right index finger. Now comes word from Jason Garrett that the quarterback has a right shoulder injury.

For what is believed to be the first time in his career, Prescott will have a limited practice today.

“They did an MRI and everything seemed to be OK, but he banged it up, and it’s hard for him to function right now,” Garrett said Wednesday. “So I wouldn’t anticipate him throwing much in practice today.”

Garrett said the Cowboys are “certainly hopeful” Prescott can go Sunday against the Eagles.

“He’s as tough as they come,” Garrett said. “His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I’ve been around. That’s just what he’s all about. He handles success. He handles adversity. He handles issues as well as anyone.”

Prescott was injured on a 7-yard run on the Cowboys’ second series against the Rams on a tackle by Clay Matthews. He never missed a play.

“He was able to function and play and he played well in the game,” Garrett said.

Garrett also announced that left tackle Tyron Smith‘s right eye is swollen shut, so Smith is not expected to do much in practice today.