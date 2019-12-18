Damien Williams returns for limited practice

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Damien Williams practiced on Wednesday and Thursday last week, but wound up missing his third straight game after sitting out of the team’s final practice of the week.

Williams’s absence didn’t keep the Chiefs from beating the Broncos and this week’s practice schedule kicked off with reason to think he may be back to help them against the Bears this Sunday night. Williams, who suffered a rib injury in Week 11, was back on the field as a limited participant.

Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) were also limited. Neither player has practiced or played over the last two weeks.

Left guard Andrew Wylie was held out of practice. He’s dealing with an illness in addition to ankle and shoulder issues.