Daniel Jones working with starters in Giants practice

AP

It appears Eli Manning may have gone out on a positive note.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones was working with the starters in Giants practice this morning, signaling his return to the starting lineup.

Jones has missed the last two weeks with an ankle issue, creating the awkward opportunity for Manning to reclaim his old role. But the Giants insisted that Jones would return to the lineup when well, and that appears to be the case today.

Manning declared it a “special win,” after leading his team over the Dolphins at home last week, and with Jones back on the field, it likely means it was his last one.