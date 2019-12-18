DeAndre Hopkins ill, doesn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Texans practiced without a key part of their offense on Wednesday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not take part in the team’s second session of the week. Hopkins was out due to an illness and Thursday should bring an update as to the possibility that it impacts his availability for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Running back Carlos Hyde was also out of practice after limited participation to kick off the week. He was listed with an ankle injury on Tuesday and a not injury-related designation was added on Wednesday, so it would appear to be a rest day.

Linebackers Jacob Martin (knee) and Bernardrick McKinney (concussion) were the other two Texans out of practice Wednesday. Safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles) went from not practicing to limited participation. Wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) and tight end Darren Fells (hand) were also limited participants.