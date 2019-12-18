Drew Brees is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Drew Brees set some records during Monday night’s win over the Colts and that effort has led to an award from the NFL on Wednesday.

Brees has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week. He broke Peyton Manning’s record for career touchdown passes when he threw No. 540 to Josh Hill in the third quarter of the game and extended the record to 541 when he hit Taysom Hill for a score later in the second half.

Brees also set a single-game record for completion percentage by connecting on 29-of-30 throws against Indianapolis. He ended the game with 22 straight completions, which leaves him four away from another record heading into Week 16’s game against the Titans.

It is the 25th weekly award of Brees’s career. The first two came with the Chargers and the other 23 have come since he joined the Saints.