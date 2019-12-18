Evan Engram having foot surgery Friday

Getty Images

Giants tight end Evan Engram went on injured reserve this week due to the foot injury that’s sidelined him in recent weeks and the path to a full recovery will run through Green Bay.

That’s where Engram will go on Friday to see Dr. Robert Anderson for surgery on his season-ending injury. Engram said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, that he does not have a full Lisfranc injury, but needs the surgery to stabilize the tendon in the middle of his foot.

Engram expects to be ready for his fourth training camp with the Giants.

The offseason will call for the Giants to make a decision about exercising their fifth-year option on Engram’s contract. His work on the field makes a strong case for keeping him around, but he’s missed 13 games the last two years so the injury guarantee on the option might be a consideration for the team.