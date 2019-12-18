Giants add Rashaan Gaulden to active roster

Getty Images

The Giants filled their open roster spot, by adding a guy who has offended some people in his time as well.

The team announced that safety Rashaan Gaulden had been promoted from the practice squad.

He fills the spot left by last week’s dismissal of cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who didn’t apologize for using an offensive term in responding to a tweet from a fan during practice.

Gaulden was a 2018 third-round pick of the Panthers who was released in November.

He’s still best known for giving Alabama the double-Bud Adams salute during his college days at Tennessee.