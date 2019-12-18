Jaguars may regret taking a pound of flesh from Tom Coughlin

December 18, 2019
Yes, it was time for Jaguars executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin to go. In hindsight, it arguably was a mistake to hire a lifelong coach to be anything but one. But Jaguars owner Shad Khan could soon regret the rush to fire Coughlin.

Per multiple sources, the two-time Super Bowl winner was planning to retire at the end of the season. One source suggested that Coughlin had planned to announce next week that he’d leave the organization upon conclusion of the Week 17 game against the Colts.

But if he indeed had to go today, in the aftermath of a series of player grievance rulings confirming that the time for his hard-line tactics with players has come and gone, why not give him a chance to leave on his own terms? Through a spokesman, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has admitted that Coughlin was not given an opportunity to resign or retire before being fired.

He should have been. He likely would have accepted, and he could have left with some degree of dignity, in a way that minimizes the impact of such a difficult outcome on Coughlin and his family.

Coughlin didn’t undergo an organic personality change when he returned to Jacksonville. He is who he’s always been. And that no longer works in the NFL, especially when still acting like a coach while in a job other than coach.

So why not let him walk away, with his head held semi-high? Instead, Khan gave in to the mob mentality that has emerged via comments from current players and a stinging rebuke from their union, which expressly warned all members to think twice before signing with the Jaguars.

It’s too late to take it back, too late to let Coughlin resign or retire. There are few certainties in this business, but here’s one that can be guaranteed: Khan will regret the way this one was handled.

11 responses to “Jaguars may regret taking a pound of flesh from Tom Coughlin

  1. He is who he’s always been. And that no longer works in the NFL,

    I guess Belichek must not have gotten that memo….

  5. Or not. They will probably install a second swimming pool, one with sharks that have fricking LASERS on their heads. And all the cheerleaders in London games will wear go go boots. Team will still lose though. Remember two years ago when they were unbeatable?

  7. I think they had to fire him to send a message to the players that things would be changing. Letting him go out on his own terms would have probably maintained some level of concern with them.

  8. Kahn is trying to ingratiate himself to players by dumping Coughlin, but it will go no where. Jags don’t have a history of winning and pandering won’t change that.

  9. Coughlin and Eli Manning have gotten more mileage out of their SB wins than anyone else ever has. it’s like it bought them carte blanche to suck for nearly an entire decade afterward and still get treated like royalty.

    I say good for Kahn for clearing out the dead wood before the players sued the Jags for rampant workplace violations.

  10. I think Tom understands the politics of it just fine and could care less about the “dignity” of it all.
    His 2 Super Bowls are all the dignity he’ll ever need to prove his worth in the football world. Good job Tom

  11. Khan was right to fire Coughlin in light of his fines fiasco’s. Going forward, the Jaguars organisation needs to have a positive relationship with the players and their union. If they let Coughlin retire on his own terms, that sends the message they approved of what Coughlin did. That would not only stick in the craw of Jags players, it would also cause free agents to not to choose going to JAX.

